Ducks' John Gibson: Taking on defending champs
Gibson was the first goalie off of morning skate, implying he'll start in Tuesday's road game versus the Blues, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson has struggled on the road over the past month, as he's registered a 1-4-0 record and 4.04 GAA over five outings. The Blues have been quite streaky this year, and they're riding a high right now with three straight wins and 13 total goals in that stretch.
