Ducks' John Gibson: Taking on Jets
Gibson will protect the road goal in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Ryan Miller started the past two games for the Ducks while Gibson dealt with an illness, but the latter will return to the crease for the afternoon contest. This will be his first start since Nov. 29, and he's struggled over the last month with an .897 save percentage and 3-5-2 record. The Jets haven't been flashy at home this year with just 2.38 goals per game -- 30th in the league.
