Gibson will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Lightning, Matt Weller of the Ducks' official site reports.

Gibson has had a rough start to the year, allowing four or more goals in four of his five appearances. The 29-year-old will face arguably his toughest opponent yet, but the Lightning are on the second half of a back-to-back and have scored only 20 goals in seven contests so far. Still, Gibson's struggles make him a tough play in many fantasy formats.