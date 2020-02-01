Ducks' John Gibson: Taking on Lightning
Gibson will occupy the home crease Friday versus the Lightning, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Gibson has a 3-5-0 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .894 save percentage through eight appearances in January. Opposing the Lightning is no easy task -- they've averaged 3.10 goals per game on the road this season. Combined with Gibson's recent struggles, the 26-year-old makes for a risky play.
