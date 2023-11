Gibson will defend the road net Tuesday against the Predators, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Gibson is coming off a 25-save performance in Sunday's 4-1 win over San Jose. He has a 3-4-0 record this season with a 2.21 GAA and a .926 save percentage across eight appearances. Nashville sits 21st in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per game.