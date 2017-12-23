Ducks' John Gibson: Taking on Penguins

Gibson will start Saturday against the Penguins, The Orange County Register reports.

The Pittsburgh native will be hoping the third time is a charm in his hometown, as he's gone winless in the Steel City in his previous two career starts there. Aside from a one-goal, 29-save victory against St. Louis on Dec. 14, the Ducks' extended road trip hasn't been kind to Gibson, as the seven goals on just 59 shots in a pair of losses to the Rangers and Capitals will attest. He'll almost assuredly have his work cut out for him Saturday, as the Pens have averaged an absurd (and league-high) 38.3 shots per game at home this year.