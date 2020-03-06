Ducks' John Gibson: Taking on Toronto
Gibson will guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson was awful in his last start Tuesday against the Blackhawks, surrendering five goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Ryan Miller for the final frame of the eventual 6-2 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's averaging an impressive 3.49 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.
