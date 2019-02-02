Ducks' John Gibson: Tasked with slowing Jets
Gibson will patrol the blue paint Saturday evening against host Winnipeg, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Gibson had a forgettable performance at the 2019 All-Star Game, as he permitted seven goals on nine shots over 10 minutes of crease time for the Pacific Division. The good news is that established Ducks winger Corey Perry (knee) is ready to make his season debut in support of Gibson in a game that will actually count toward the standings. Winnipeg reigns supreme in the Central Division with a record of 33-16-2.
