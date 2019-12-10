Ducks' John Gibson: Tasked with taming Wild
Gibson will be in goal Tuesday against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Gibson dropped a 3-2 decision to the Jets in his last start and hasn't won a game since shutting out the Islanders on Nov. 25. The Ducks' netminder has allowed three or more goals in five of his last six starts, which makes entrusting Gibson with your fantasy fortunes a risky exercise.
