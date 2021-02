Gibson allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

The Ducks jumped out to the lead with a Sam Steel goal in the first minute, but the Sharks scored the next three goals on Gibson. That was too much for the Ducks to overcome, dropping Gibson to 5-5-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 13 games. He'll get a couple days off before the Ducks host the Wild on Thursday.