Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine against Florida

Gibson led the team onto the ice and will get the starting nod versus Florida on Sunday, Anaheim PA announcer Phil Hullett reports.

Fresh off back-to-back 35 save performances, Gibson will be making three straight starts for the first time since Oct. 28. After making his first All-Star Game last year Gibson is off to another strong season posting a .920 save percentage in 15 games, and will look to keep it rolling against a Florida team who've scored two goals in its last two games combined.