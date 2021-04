Gibson will guard the crease for Friday's home tilt with Colorado, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has won two of his last three starts, allowing just five goals on 100 shots during that span. Still, he's sporting an unsightly .901 save percentage and 2.93 GAA through 26 games this season. In three appearances against the Avalanche, the 27-year-old is 1-0-2 with a 2.29 GAA and .929 save percentage.