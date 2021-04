Gibson will defend the cage at home for Friday's clash with the Kings, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson brought his five-game losing streak to a close with Wednesday's victory over the Kings in which he gave up two goals on 30 shots. It's been a rough season for the netminder who will miss the 20-win mark for the first time since 2014-15 when he only saw action in 23 contests.