Gibson will face the Devils at home Friday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

After posting his first shutout of the season against Dallas on Jan. 4, Gibson has been tagged with 13 goals in just five periods over his last two outings. The veteran netminder has fallen to 7-18-3 with an unsightly 4.07 GAA and .896 save percentage. All seven of his wins this season have come at home.