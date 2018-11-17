Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Friday

Gibson will start in Friday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.

Gibson's lost three of his last four outings and owns an ugly .897 save percentage over that span. He draws another difficult matchup against the Maple Leafs, who rank second in the league with 3.58 goals per game and have won five of their last six contests. If possible, fantasy owners should steer clear of Gibson on this slate.