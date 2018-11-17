Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Friday
Gibson will start in Friday's home game versus the Maple Leafs, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson's lost three of his last four outings and owns an ugly .897 save percentage over that span. He draws another difficult matchup against the Maple Leafs, who rank second in the league with 3.58 goals per game and have won five of their last six contests. If possible, fantasy owners should steer clear of Gibson on this slate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...