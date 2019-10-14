Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine in Boston
Gibson will face off against the Bruins for Monday's road game, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
Gibson has been the best goalie in the league so far, as he has allowed a combined five goals in four games despite facing at least 28 shots in each matchup. The lack of offensive support -- the Ducks average just 2.20 goals per game -- makes it tough for Gibson to mark the win column, but he can make his own fantasy value by playing the way he has. The Bruins will be a tough test, though, as they're 4-0-1 with a powerful top six.
