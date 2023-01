Gibson will defend the home net Monday versus Philadelphia, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Gibson allowed six goals on 43 shots in a 6-1 loss to Nashville on Friday. He has posted a record of 6-15-3 this season with a 3.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Flyers rank 28th in the NHL this year with 2.65 goals per game.