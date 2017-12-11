Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Monday
Gibson will defend the cage in Monday's contest with Carolina, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson and his perplexing statline -- a very good .920 save percentage versus a not-so-good 2.96 GAA -- will do battle with a Carolina team that sits 23rd in league scoring with 2.71 goals per game Monday. This could be an intriguing matchup, as the Canes lead the league in shots for per game and Anaheim allows the most -- so it's safe to assume that Gibson will see a lot of rubber. In games that Gibson has seen at least 35 shots, the Pennsylvania native has compiled a 5-3-3 record.
