Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Saturday

Gibson will be between the pipes for Saturday's Game 2 clash with the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

In 23 career postseason performances (including Game 1 on Thursday), Gibson has an 11-10 record with a .917 save percentage. While those numbers aren't stellar, they are certainly good enough to keep the netminder in contention if he can get some offensive support -- something he was completely lacking last time out.