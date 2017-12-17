Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Saturday

Gibson will start in goal on the road against the Capitals on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.comreports.

The Capitals surprisingly only average 29 shots per game, but a team shooting percentage of 10.8 -- ranked fifth in the NHL -- at least partially compensates for the low volume. Gibson will be chasing his third consecutive win, having prevailed against the Hurricanes and Blues in his last two. It's clear that the Ducks have shifted into a better gear since captain Ryan Getzlaf returned to action Monday night, and Gibson is reaping the rewards.