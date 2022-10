Gibson will get the starting nod at home against Toronto on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Since picking up a win Opening Night, Gibson has gone 0-5-1 with a brutal .87 save percentage and 4.56 GAA over his last six appearances. He's allowed at least four goals in five of his seven appearances this season. Sunday will be just his second home outing since Oct. 12 when he defeated Seattle.