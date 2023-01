Gibson will get the starting nod at home against the Bruins on Sunday.

Gibson is coming off of his best start this season, stopping all 35 shots against Dallas to earn his first shutout of the year. Still, the veteran netminder is 7-16-3 with an unsightly 3.81 GAA through 26 appearances. He allowed just one goal on 36 shots in a tough-luck loss to Boston on Oct. 20.