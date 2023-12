Gibson will get the starting nod at home against the Jets on Sunday.

Gibson is stuck in a rut, going 1-7-0 over his last nine outings. During that span, the 30-year-old netminder registered a 3.43 GAA. Over his last three starts, he's coughed up 11 goals on 93 shots. Gibson is 5-11-0 with a .906 save percentage through 18 games.