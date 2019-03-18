Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Sunday

Gibson will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's game against Florida, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

It's been a pretty up-and-down season for Gibson, but he's currently working off a three-game win streak. During that span, he's registered a wonderful .939 save percentage and 2.34 GAA. The 25-year-old is a strong fantasy netminder despite his rough patches this season and he should be started as such.