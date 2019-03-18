Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Sunday
Gibson will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's game against Florida, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
It's been a pretty up-and-down season for Gibson, but he's currently working off a three-game win streak. During that span, he's registered a wonderful .939 save percentage and 2.34 GAA. The 25-year-old is a strong fantasy netminder despite his rough patches this season and he should be started as such.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...