Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Tuesday

Gibson will be between the road pipes in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes.

Gibson has slotted into just two games since returning from an upper-body injury, and he's allowed just three goals on 59 shots (.949 save percentage). The Coyotes provide a tough test, as they're on a rare six-game winning streak and have averaged 3.67 goals per contest during the stretch.

