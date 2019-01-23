Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Wednesday
Gibson will defend the cage versus St. Louis on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has wins in each of his previous two outings, which came after an 11-game losing streak. The netminder will hope to build off his two-game run of form and would no doubt benefit from entering the All-Star break on an upswing.
