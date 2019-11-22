Ducks' John Gibson: Third-period collapse

Gibson made 23 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Well, that didn't go so well. The Ducks were up 4-0 at the 18:39 mark of the second and the Panthers scored five unanswered goals on Gibson. It's been a rough time of late for the goalie -- he's allowed at least four goals in four of his last five and 21 goals in that span. And he's 1-4-1 in his last six. Right now, Gibson just can't be trusted.