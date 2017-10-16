Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Thirty saves not quite enough Sunday

Gibson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's loss to the Sabres.

This was another strong night for Gibson, who has been excellent out of the gate. The 24-year-old owns a .924 save percentage through six games and is once again showing why he's regarded as one of the more reliable fantasy netminders. He didn't register a victory Sunday, but Gibson is the clear-cut starting goalie in Anaheim and is currently playing at a level that warrants a fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.

