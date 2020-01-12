Ducks' John Gibson: Toppled by Blackhawks
Gibson stopped 29 of 33 shots Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Chicago.
Gibson dropped his second consecutive game and his third straight road start. The assignments won't get any easier with road tilts at St. Louis, Nashville and Carolina looming next week. The 26-year-old workhorse is 13-18-3 with a 2.96 GAA and .905 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.