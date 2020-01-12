Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Toppled by Blackhawks

Gibson stopped 29 of 33 shots Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Chicago.

Gibson dropped his second consecutive game and his third straight road start. The assignments won't get any easier with road tilts at St. Louis, Nashville and Carolina looming next week. The 26-year-old workhorse is 13-18-3 with a 2.96 GAA and .905 save percentage.

