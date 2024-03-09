Gibson allowed six goals on 36 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Gibson couldn't do much Friday, as the Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. The 30-year-old goalie hadn't played since Feb. 29, missing one game due to an illness and backing up in the other two in that span. He's down to 13-21-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. Lukas Dostal has played well in recent games and may work his way into something closer to a timeshare as the Ducks play out the string on another lost season.