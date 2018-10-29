Ducks' John Gibson: Tough-luck loser Sunday
Gibson surrendered four goals among a season-high 49 shots from the Sharks in Sunday's 4-3 overtime home loss.
Gibson was outstanding, but he had a few bad bounces in regulation and misplayed the puck with his glove in overtime to extend his losing streak to four games. Still, Gibson is 4-4-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .938 save percentage through 10 games, and he's done nothing but solidify his status as a dependable No. 1 fantasy goalie early on in the 2018-19 season.
