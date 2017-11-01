Ducks' John Gibson: Tough matchup on tap Wednesday
Gibson will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson was exceptional in his last outing, leading his team to a 4-1 victory by stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced from a Lightning squad that leads the league with an average of 4.08 goals per game. The American backstop will face a similarly strong opponent Wednesday, as he'll be taking on a Toronto team that's averaging 3.92 scores per game this season, second in the NHL.
