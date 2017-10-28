Ducks' John Gibson: Tough test awaits

Gibson will face the Lightning on the road Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Tampa Bay's top line comprised of Vladislav Namestnikov, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov has accounted for an absurd 51 points in 11 games this season, so Gibson really needs to bring his A-game in hostile territory at Amalie Arena. The American netminder brings a 4-3-1 record, 3.03 GAA and .916 save percentage into this next one; those are ho-hum peripherals, so consider alternatives if you have depth in the virtual net.