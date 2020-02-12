Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Tuesday's game postponed

Gibson started Tuesday's game between the Ducks and the Blues, which was postponed after a medical emergency involving St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

Gibson played in goal until Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench in the first period. The two teams agreed to postpone the game after witnessing the jarring incident. The contest will be made up at a later time.

