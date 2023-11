Gibson allowed just two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 road victory against the Predators.

Gibson had a scoreless first period, but he fell behind 2-0 in the second period with an early goal to Filip Forsberg, and a power-play goal to Roman Josi. However, Cam Fowler, Radko Gudas and Adam Henrique scored three unanswered even-strength goals to get Gibson off the hook. He'll likely be in a ballcap as the backup Wednesday night in Colorado, as Lukas Dostal is likely to start.