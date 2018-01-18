Ducks' John Gibson: Turns aside 30 shots in Wednesday's win
Gibson stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.
He took a 4-1 lead into the third period before some untimely penalties allowed Pittsburgh to climb back into the game with a couple of power-play goals, but Gibson stood tall to close things out. He hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last eight games, collecting five regulation wins with a strong .934 save percentage (212-for-227) over that stretch.
