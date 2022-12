Gibson stopped 49 of 51 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Gibson was superb in his first start since Dec. 13, allowing just two goals while stopping a season-high 49 shots before blanking Vegas in a shootout. While it's unlikely any goaltender could maintain success facing this type of shot volume, it's an encouraging outing for Gibson following a five-game absence. The 29-year-old netminder improves to 6-14-3 with a .900 save percentage.