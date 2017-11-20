Ducks' John Gibson: Turns aside 50 shots against Panthers
Gibson posted 50 saves on 52 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Panthers on Sunday night.
The Pittsburgh native absolutely stole the show, making almost as many saves in the third period, 23, as his counterpart, Roberto Luongo made in the whole game, 25. Gibson also picked up two penalties minutes to round out the nice day. Gibson got off to a slow start this season, but he owns a .954 save percentage in his last three games. Hopefully this is the start of a prolonged hot streak.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...