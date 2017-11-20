Ducks' John Gibson: Turns aside 50 shots against Panthers

Gibson posted 50 saves on 52 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Panthers on Sunday night.

The Pittsburgh native absolutely stole the show, making almost as many saves in the third period, 23, as his counterpart, Roberto Luongo made in the whole game, 25. Gibson also picked up two penalties minutes to round out the nice day. Gibson got off to a slow start this season, but he owns a .954 save percentage in his last three games. Hopefully this is the start of a prolonged hot streak.