Ducks' John Gibson: Turns in tidy 23-save win
Gibson saved 23 of 24 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles.
Gibson has now won six of his past nine contests and boasts an impressive .923 save percentage for the campaign. With Anaheim finally icing a healthy lineup, the netminder's play has improved considerably, and he projects to provide high-end marks moving forward. Fantasy owners who remained patient with Gibson through the first few months of the season are likely to be rewarded in spades when it matters most.
