Gibson surrendered seven goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks. The eighth goal was an empty-netter.

Gibson mostly held things together in the first two periods, allowing three goals, but the wheels came off in the third. He's lost four of his last five games, and he's given up at least three goals in all of them. The 29-year-old is at 2-6-1 with a 4.58 GAA and an .883 save percentage through nine appearances. Those ratios are unusable in fantasy, and it's unclear when he'll shake this early slump. The Ducks head back to San Jose to end their road trip on Saturday.