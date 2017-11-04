Ducks' John Gibson: Unable to contain Preds

Gibson let in four goals on 29 shots in a losing effort to the visiting Predators on Friday.

Nashville scored at least once in every period, though Gibson was pulled for the extra attacker before P.K. Subban lit the lamp to seal the deal with the final score at 5-3. Anaheim doubled its opponent with 16 giveaways in this contest, and while that paid no favors to Gibson, the Ducks' top netminder saw eight fewer shots than his counterpart Pekka Rinne and still was saddled with the loss. We wouldn't worry too much about this hiccup for Gibson, but know that he may not start against the Sharks on Saturday for the latter half of the back-to-back set.