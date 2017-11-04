Ducks' John Gibson: Unable to contain Preds
Gibson let in four goals on 29 shots in a losing effort to the visiting Predators on Friday.
Nashville scored at least once in every period, though Gibson was pulled for the extra attacker before P.K. Subban lit the lamp to seal the deal with the final score at 5-3. Anaheim doubled its opponent with 16 giveaways in this contest, and while that paid no favors to Gibson, the Ducks' top netminder saw eight fewer shots than his counterpart Pekka Rinne and still was saddled with the loss. We wouldn't worry too much about this hiccup for Gibson, but know that he may not start against the Sharks on Saturday for the latter half of the back-to-back set.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...