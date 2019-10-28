Ducks' John Gibson: Under siege in loss

Gibson allowed five goals on a season-high 49 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

There's not much Gibson could have done differently, as the Ducks put only 15 shots on net against Marc-Andre Fleury in the lopsided affair. Unfortunately, Gibson has lost his last four games. The 26-year-old has a 4-6-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Gibson will need to get back to his winning ways before Ryan Miller starts to claw some playing time away. The Ducks' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Jets.