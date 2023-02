Gibson allowed seven goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gibson kept it fairly close through two periods, but the Golden Knights put up five goals in the third to run away with the game. The 29-year-old goalie has allowed 15 goals over his last three games, going 0-2-1 in that span. He's down to 10-22-5 with a 4.05 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 37 outings. It doesn't get easier from here, as the Ducks are set to host the high-scoring Sabres on Wednesday.