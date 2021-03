Gibson (lower body) saved 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Gibson missed six games with the injury, but he returned in fantastic form. Friday was the first time he allowed fewer than three goals since Feb. 11 -- in that span, he went 1-8-2 with a 3.98 GAA and an .863 save percentage in 11 games. Overall, Gibson improved to 7-12-5 with a 3.02 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 24 outings. Now that he's healthy, the 27-year-old should resume his role as the Ducks' No. 1 goalie.