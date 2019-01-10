Ducks' John Gibson: Wednesday's starter

Gibson will defend the home net Wednesday against the Senators, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson will continue his stretch of home starts Thursday, receiving all four so far in the homestand. He hasn't experienced a victory in a while, losing six straight decisions, but he could have an opportunity to get back in the column Wednesday versus a Senators team with a minus-38 goal differential over 19 road games this season.

