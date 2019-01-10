Ducks' John Gibson: Wednesday's starter
Gibson will defend the home net Wednesday against the Senators, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Gibson will continue his stretch of home starts Thursday, receiving all four so far in the homestand. He hasn't experienced a victory in a while, losing six straight decisions, but he could have an opportunity to get back in the column Wednesday versus a Senators team with a minus-38 goal differential over 19 road games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...