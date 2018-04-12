Ducks' John Gibson: Will defend home net in Game 1
Gibson will start in goal at home Thursday for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Sharks, NHL.com reports.
The 24-year-old netminder owns an 11-9-0 record, 2.66 GAA and .917 save percentage over 22 playoff starts. While those are fairly good peripherals, his allied defensemen could pay him a favor by improving upon the 33.1 shots allowed per game from the regular season, as only five teams allowed more pucks on net, and the Ducks won't have two-way blueliner Cam Fowler (shoulder) available to help Gibson. As for the Sharks, they ranked 13th in regular-season scoring but are notorious for fizzling out during the playoffs.
