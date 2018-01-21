Ducks' John Gibson: Will make third straight start

Gibson will stop pucks Sunday against the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has won three consecutive games since returning from the five-day break, posting a .927 save percentage and 2.01 GAA in the process. The Sharks boast the league's fifth-best power play unit (22.3 percent) and have won four of their last five contests, averaging 3.4 goals per game in that stretch. Gibson hasn't faced off against the Sharks yet this season, but in the two games between these two clubs, the series has been split with both games going into a shootout.