Ducks' John Gibson: Will not dress Tuesday

Gibson (groin) will not dress for Tuesday's game against the Senators.

Gibson will miss a second contest with the groin injury, as Ryan Miller will face the Senators with Anthony Stolarz backing up. The 26-year-old Gibson will try to be ready for Wednesday's game against the Blues -- if he can't go then, the Ducks' following game is Saturday versus the Kings.

