Ducks' John Gibson: Will start Friday

Gibson (upper body) will guard the home goal Friday against the Golden Knights.

Sidelined since Feb. 7, Gibson will finally make his return to the cage Friday after a trio of weeks on injured reserve. Prior to landing on the list, Gibson had compiled four straight losses between the pipes, posting a horrid 6.98 GAA and .827 save percentage over the span. A refreshed and healthy Gibson will face a Vegas club notching just 2.66 goals per game on the road this season. However, he has lost to Vegas on all three occasions he's faced the club this season.