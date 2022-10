Gibson is expected to play between the pipes on the road against Vegas Friday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Gibson has a 1-4-1 record, 4.26 GAA, and .893 save percentage in six games this season. Gibson has struggled in recent years, posting a 3.07 GAA and .904 save percentage from 2019-20 through 2021-22. Vegas is a strong team with a 6-2-0 record, but offensively they only rank 15th with 3.25 goals per game.